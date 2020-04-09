Lora Mae Adams Lower, 96, of Dry Ridge, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital, Florence.
She was the daughter of the late Henry Elwood and Stella Feba Daniels Adams. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Lester Lower.
Surviving is a son, Jerry Lower of Dry Ridge; a daughter, Janis Marsh of Florence; a brother, John Adams of Dry Ridge; three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial in the Broadridge Cemetery, Dry Ridge.
Published in Grant County News on Apr. 9, 2020