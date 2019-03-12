Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louella Menefee. View Sign

Louella Jean Pettit Menefee, 94, of Crittenden, died peacefully, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Baptist Village Care Center in Erlanger.

She was born in Grant County on July 4, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Johnson and Lou Vella Pettit.

She was a longtime member of Wilmington Baptist Church in Fiskburg and always greatly enjoyed the rural life and friendships in their farming community.

She was active in the Crittenden Senior Citizens and helped at the Wilmington Masonic Lodge. She also cherished her wonderful 16 years she spent working as a cafeteria worker for Piner schools.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving and faithfully devoted husband, R. Kline Menefee; one brother, Lawrence Pettit and one sister, Mary Mildred Pettit. Survivors include her sister, Nancy Pettit Cavins as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will mourn her loss and cherish her memory.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. to noon with funeral services being held at noon Thursday, March 14 at the Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042.

Burial will be in the Gardnersville Cemetery in Demossville.

For directions, to order flowers or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit

