Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louella Phillips. View Sign

Louella Colson Phillips, 89, of Glencoe, was born April 13, 1929 in Canby and died April 2, 2019 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Franklin and Mary Elizabeth Webster Colson.

She was a homemaker, farmer and formerly sewed balls for Williamstown Manu-facturing Company. She was also a member of the Pleasant Home Baptist Church.

On March 3, 1953, she was united in marriage to her late husband, Clyde Walter "Pete" Phillips, who died in 2007.

Survivors include her sons, James Asa (Aleshia) Phillips and Charlie Franklin (Anita) Phillips, both of Glencoe; a daughter, Beverly Fryman of Dry Ridge; seven grandchildren, Tabatha, Zachary, Canaan, Abram, Amos, Anniston and Emily; two great-grandchildren and a brother, Russell Colson of Owenton.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5 at the Peasant Home Baptist Church with funeral services being held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at the Peasant Home Baptist Church in Glencoe.

Burial will be in the New Vine Run Cemetery.

Memorials are to the Pleasant Home Baptist Church Building Fund.



Published in Grant County News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Grant County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close