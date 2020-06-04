Lula Fenton (Duncan) Collins
1929 - 2020
Lula Fenton Collins, 91, of Latonia, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at home. 
She is survived by sons; David Collins and Donnie Collins, both of Covington; daughters, Paula Gatewood of Dry Ridge, Judy Dahms of Demossville, Barb Kelly of Griffin, GA and Lisa Geiger of Florence; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Services were May 30 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown. Burial was in the Williamstown Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
