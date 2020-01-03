Luther Ray Gillum

Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home
30 S. Main
Dry Ridge, KY 41035
Luther Ray Gillum, 82, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Edgewood. He was the son of the late Luther and Fern Smith Gillum. He is survived by two sons, Brian Gillum of Williamstown and David Garrett of Lexington; three daughters, Christine Breeden of Bowling Green, Janice Marshall of Ringling, OK and Theresa Fuimaono of Barstow, CA; a brother and three grandchildren. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at the Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home in Dry Ridge. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 3 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, North in Williamstown.
Published in Grant County News on Jan. 3, 2020
