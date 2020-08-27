Marshall Marion Carnes, 85, originally from Mt. Zion, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Gallatin Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Warsaw.
Marshall was born Aug. 31, 1934, to the late Marion and Amy Marie Alexander Carnes. He was the loving husband of Lois Esther Carnes.
He was a retired engineer for Saltsman Construction in the bridge department and a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He loved fishing and hunting and family.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Andrea Carnes Jump.
In addition to his wife, he will be fondly remembered by his children, Leeland Carnes, Rosalyn Moses, Jeffrey Carnes and Johanna Banks; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family. "Grieve not for me, remember the best time, the laughter, the song, the good life I lived while I was strong."
Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home is providing cremation arrangements for Marshall.