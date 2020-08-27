1/1
Marshall Marion Carnes
1934 - 2020
Marshall Marion Carnes, 85, originally from Mt. Zion, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Gallatin Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Warsaw.
Marshall was born Aug. 31, 1934, to the late Marion and Amy Marie Alexander Carnes. He was the loving husband of Lois Esther Carnes.
He was a retired engineer for Saltsman Construction in the bridge department and a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He loved fishing and hunting and family. 
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Andrea Carnes Jump. 
In addition to his wife, he will be fondly remembered by his children, Leeland Carnes, Rosalyn Moses, Jeffrey Carnes and Johanna Banks; 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. 
A Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family. "Grieve not for me, remember the best time, the laughter, the song, the good life I lived while I was strong."
Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home values nothing more than the trust given to us by the Carnes family to provide cremation arrangements for Marshall. Please sign his Guestbook at www.hagerandcundifffunerals.com.

Published in Grant County News from Aug. 27 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home
207 West Oak Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4125
