Martha "Marti" Rice, 68, of Crittenden, died Saturday, Aug.10, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late James Elmo and Alberta Tomlin McIntosh.
Survivors include her husband, J. D. Rice of Crittenden; a son, Jason Douglas Rice of Williamstown; two daughters, Crissy Wade of Berry and Nikki Lester of Corinth; four grandchildren; two brothers, Gary Cleon McIntosh and James Elmo McIntosh, Jr., both of Alexandria and a sister, Jerrie Mae Aniss of Berry.
Visitation was held Aug. 15, 2019 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in William-stown.
