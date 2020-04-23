Mary Sue Pyles, 87, of Cookeville, formerly of Stamping Ground, KY, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her daughter's home in Cookeville.
She was preceded in death by parents, John James Burnette and Lula Jump Burnette.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husbands; Wesley Robinson, Charles Rice, Sr. and George Pyles.
Survivors include daughters, Donetta Sue Wisler of Anderson, IN, Joyce Ellen of Stamping Ground, KY and Kim of Cookeville, TN; a son, Charles Edward of Pendleton, 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
The family has chosen cremation and memorial service will be at a later date in Kentucky. Dyer Funeral Home of Cookeville, TN is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Grant County News on Apr. 23, 2020