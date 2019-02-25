Maurine Shelton, 80, of Alexandria, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital.
She was born in Butler on Nov. 7, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Clifford and Clara Scott Bray.
She was a member of Plum Creek Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy, who passed the same day, and her son, Greg Shelton.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Curtis Shelton of Alexandria; a son, Jeff (Vikki) Shelton and John (Jennette) Shelton; daughters, Vicky (Ray) Pauly and Beverly (Jim) Holland; brothers, Alton Bray and Kenneth (Ruth Ann) Bray; sisters, Retha (JW) Crail and Shirley (Jesse) Vater; grandchildren, Danielle (Stephan) Baker, Heather (Damien) Hicks, Joey Shelton, Ben Shelton, Will Shelton, Katey Shelton, Shaylan Nilson, Calina Nilson and Claire Holland and one great grandson Curtis Hicks
Funeral services were held at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.
Burial will be in the Butler Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 11, 2019