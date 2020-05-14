Mavis Darlene Cole (nee Owens), 86, formerly of Norwood, died Friday, May 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her beloved, the late Luther "Luke" Cole.
Surviving are daughters, Cindy Cole and Kim Lund; three granddaughters, Kiya Cole, Kelsey and Rachael Lund; four brothers, Ken Owens, Robert Owens and the late Eugene and Jimmy Owens; sisters, Betty Theademan and Helen Alvin and many other family members and friends.
Private funeral services were held at the Naegele, Kleb and Ihlendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 13. Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army, 2250 Park Avenue, Norwood, OH 45212 or www.give.salvationarmyusa.org. Online condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com.
Published in Grant County News on May 14, 2020