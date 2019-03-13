Mavis Eudell Linderman Vanover, 82, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Edge-wood.
She was the daughter of the late Floyd Lanier and Katy Jewell Lowery Linderman.
Survivors include a son, Jerry Vanover of Williamstown; four daughters, Susan Caldwell, Sandra Beach and Connie Williams, all of Dry Ridge and Trina Varnado of Williamstown; two sisters, Dena Rhehan of Westland, Michigan and Lilamay Cope of West Plain, Missouri; 14 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 15 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown.
Burial was in the Williamstown Cemetery.
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
Published in Grant County News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2019