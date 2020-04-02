Melissa Renee Riley Meece, 47, of Williamstown, died Friday, March 27, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Gwendola Caroline Spencer Riley.
In addition to her husband, Justin Meece, she is survived by two sons, David Wayne Riley of Latonia and Justin Derek Meece of Williamstown; a daughter, Katelin Renee Meece of Williamstown and two brothers, Ray Riley of Falmouth and Sean Riley of Burlington.
Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Grant County News on Apr. 2, 2020