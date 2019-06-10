Micah Jesse Zuhars, 29, of Dry Ridge, died Monday, June 10 at St. Elizabeth Medi-cal Center in Edgewood.
Survivors include a son, Micah Liam Beach of Union; his father, Micah G. Zuhars of Corinth; sisters, Chelsea Marie Eldridge of Walton and Kaela Dawn Johnson of Nicholasville; maternal grandparents, Marsha and Jonathan Ruddy of Florence; pa-ternal grandparents, David A. Zuhars, Jr. and Lee Ellen Zuhars of Somerset.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. with funeral services being held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at the Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home in Dry Ridge.
Published in Grant County News from June 13 to June 17, 2019