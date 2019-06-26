Nancy Jane Switzer Minnick, 79, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Sun City Center, Florida.
She was the daughter of the late Calvin & Esther Sebastian Switzer.
Survivors include her daughters, Paula Noble of Ludlow, Patricia "Tricia" Reed of Sun City Center, Florida, Connie Wicks of The Villages, Florida and Elizabeth "Beth" Minnick of Sun City Center, Florida; a brother, Dewey Switzer of Florence; a sister, Elberta "Bert" Lundy of Scottsburg, Indiana; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 29 at the Elliston Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown.
Burial was in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News from July 1 to July 4, 2019