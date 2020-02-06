Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelson E. Cummins. View Sign Service Information Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home 30 S. Main Dry Ridge , KY 41035 (859)-823-5641 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home 30 S. Main Dry Ridge , KY 41035 View Map Funeral 3:00 PM Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home 30 S. Main Dry Ridge , KY 41035 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Nelson E. Cummins, 79, a Dry Ridge resident, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Brenda Campbell Cummins.

On April 25, 1940, Nelson was born in Dry Ridge to the late Eddie Cummins and Virgie Bosse Cummins. He was in the Army and went to Korea. Later, he became a journeyman lineman and worked for Owen Co. Electric for 30 years.

He loved UK basketball. He was a farmer, raising tobacco and hay. Also, he enjoyed and loved working with his draft horses. Nelson was a member of the New Beginnings Church in Dry Ridge.

Nelson was described as a family man whom loved spending time with his grandchildren. Nelson was admired by all and will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

On Oct. 21, 1966, Nelson married Brenda Campbell Cummins. In addition to his wife, Brenda, Nelson is survived by three sons, Todd (Angela) Cummins of Williamstown, Mark (Brooke) Cummins of Dry Ridge, Chad (Vicky) Cummins of Dry Ridge; a sister, Virginia "Ginny" (James "Butch") Barlow of Dry Ridge; 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Nelson was preceded in death by one sister, Leona "Baby Sis" Webster.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Feb. 1 at the Eckler McDaniel Funeral Home in Dry Ridge with Pastor Joshua Cummins officiating the services. Burial followed at the Broadridge Cemetery in Dry Ridge. Memorials are suggested to CASA, P.O. Box 368, Williamstown, KY 41097.



