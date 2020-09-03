Nicholas Allen Prokopchak, 27, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Nicholas was born on Oct. 12, 1992, in Lawrenceville, GA to Lori Prokopchak Hornsby, and was raised by his mother and grandmother in Grant County.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, William Hornsby; maternal grandparents, Cheryl and Leonard Prokopchak and Robert Adams; paternal grandparent, Juanita Hornsby; siblings, Kayla and Alexander Hornsby and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparent, James Hornsby.

Nicholas had a heart of gold. He was kind, determined and enjoyed life. He was a loving soul that affected everyone he came in contact with. He was one of those people who made the world a better place; he enjoyed every minute of his short life.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 11 at Christ's Chapel, 3819 Turfway Rd. in Florence. Anyone with a personal connection is welcome to attend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store