Ottis J. Reed
Ottis J. Reed, 72, of Crittenden, passed Nov. 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Joe Schneider and Jean Amburgey Reed.
Ott is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sandra Lee Kinmon Reed; a daughter: Carrie Shufflebarger (Eric) of Union; a son: Jeremy Richerson (Leslie) of Murfreesboro, TN; a brother: John Reed (Phyllis) of Williamstown; a sister: Carole Perry (Jim) of Florence; and 4 grandchildren: Elliott and Jack Shufflebarger and Savannah and Emma Richerson.
Ott retired as the Agency Manager of Kentucky Farm Bureau in Grant County and was a member of the Crittenden Christian Church. He was also a former member of Kiwanis, Good Guys Club, Grant Co. Jaycees and the Masonic Lodge in Crittenden. One of his greatest passions was youth sports and served the Grant County community through the years as a Little League Baseball Coach and as the Grant County High School Girls Fast Pitch Softball Coach. He also enjoyed playing and coaching fast pitch softball with the Grant County Merchants Fast Pitch Softball team. He was a member of the Grant County High School Athletic Hall of Fame and recently had the GCHS Girls softball field named in his honor.
Funeral services will be private for the immediate family and burial will follow in the Crittenden Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date once restrictions from COVID-19 have been lifted.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Crittenden Christian Church, 106 N. Main St., Crittenden, KY 41030; Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org; Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org.

Published in Grant County News from Nov. 26 to Dec. 25, 2020.
