Patty Ann Geers, 63, of Dry Ridge, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Grant County.
Born Oct. 27, 1956 in Covington, she was the daughter of Shirley Ann Casey and the late William "Bill" Casey.
On Aug. 27, 1988, Patty was united in marriage to her husband of 32 years, Donald Geers. She retired from Comair Airlines last year where she worked in the Human Resources Department.
She loved decorating and spending time doing yard work, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who affectionately loved her as "Grammy". She loved reaching out to others; "she always thought of everyone else before herself."
She leaves to remember her legacy her husband, Donald Gerhard Geers; two sons, Joshua Ryan (Kelly) Ives of Lexington and Jacob Gerhard Casey (Heather) Geers of Dry Ridge; two daughters, Elizabeth Ann (Steven) Hamm of Independence and Stephanie Lynn (Jason) King of Lexington; a sister, Diana Lynn Casey of Florence; her mother, Shirley Ann Lacefield Casey and her mother-n-law, Elfreida Geers. Nine grandchildren also survive.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Stanley Funeral Homes, Crittenden. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:30 p.m.
Published in Grant County News on Mar. 26, 2020