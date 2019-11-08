Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Elizabeth Jump. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Elizabeth Jump, 85, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at her residence in Independence, KY. Born in Kenton County, KY on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Beverly Pete and Mary Elizabeth Bass Downey.

Pauline was married to Raymond Ervin Jump; he preceded her in death. She worked in Inventory Control or the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) in Cold Springs, KY. She was a Life-Member of the DAV Auxiliary and was a professional square dancer (Midwesterner Hayride). She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Lakeside Park.

Survivors include two daughters: Pamela Jump of Crittenden, KY, Julie Jump of Independence, KY; one brother: Ronie L. Downey of Nuevo, CA; two sisters: Janet Houston of Latonia, KY and Lillian Downey of Ryland Heights, KY. Two grandchildren also survive: Jesse McKean of Hurricane, UT and Shaun McKean of Washington, UT, along with five greatgrandchildren: Michael McKean, Jesse McKean, Celeste McKean, all of St. George, UT; Ryder McKean and Cooper McKean, both of Washington, UT. She was preceded in death by two brothers: Johnny Downey and Lonnie Downey, a sister, Joyce Landrum and a grandson, Kelly McKean.

Funeral services were held Sept. 21 with Bishop Parker officiating. Burial was in the Hill Crest Cemetery in Dry Ridge, KY.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Alzheimer's Foundation, c/o Stanley Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 130, Williamstown, KY 41097. Pauline Elizabeth Jump, 85, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at her residence in Independence, KY. Born in Kenton County, KY on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Beverly Pete and Mary Elizabeth Bass Downey.Pauline was married to Raymond Ervin Jump; he preceded her in death. She worked in Inventory Control or the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) in Cold Springs, KY. She was a Life-Member of the DAV Auxiliary and was a professional square dancer (Midwesterner Hayride). She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Lakeside Park.Survivors include two daughters: Pamela Jump of Crittenden, KY, Julie Jump of Independence, KY; one brother: Ronie L. Downey of Nuevo, CA; two sisters: Janet Houston of Latonia, KY and Lillian Downey of Ryland Heights, KY. Two grandchildren also survive: Jesse McKean of Hurricane, UT and Shaun McKean of Washington, UT, along with five greatgrandchildren: Michael McKean, Jesse McKean, Celeste McKean, all of St. George, UT; Ryder McKean and Cooper McKean, both of Washington, UT. She was preceded in death by two brothers: Johnny Downey and Lonnie Downey, a sister, Joyce Landrum and a grandson, Kelly McKean.Funeral services were held Sept. 21 with Bishop Parker officiating. Burial was in the Hill Crest Cemetery in Dry Ridge, KY.Memorial contributions may be made to American Alzheimer's Foundation, c/o Stanley Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 130, Williamstown, KY 41097. Published in Grant County News on Sept. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Grant County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close