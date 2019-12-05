Peggy Ann Alexander

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Ann Alexander.
Service Information
Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home
30 S. Main
Dry Ridge, KY
41035
(859)-823-5641
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home
30 S. Main
Dry Ridge, KY 41035
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home
30 S. Main
Dry Ridge, KY 41035
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Peggy Ann Alexander, 74, of Florence, formerly of Grant County, died Wednesday, Nov. 27 at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Ella Mae Kinman Osborne and siblings, Doris Osborne, Donald Osborne, Leroy Osborne, Phillip Osborne and Terry Osborne. 
She is survived by her husband, Charles D. Alexander of Florence; a sister, Norma Hedges of Dry Ridge; a stepdaughter, Carla Ann Alexander; a stepson, Cameron T. Alexander and several nieces and nephews. 
Services were Dec. 3 at the Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home, Dry Ridge. Burial was in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Dry Ridge. 
Published in Grant County News on Dec. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.