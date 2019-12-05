Peggy Ann Alexander, 74, of Florence, formerly of Grant County, died Wednesday, Nov. 27 at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Ella Mae Kinman Osborne and siblings, Doris Osborne, Donald Osborne, Leroy Osborne, Phillip Osborne and Terry Osborne.
She is survived by her husband, Charles D. Alexander of Florence; a sister, Norma Hedges of Dry Ridge; a stepdaughter, Carla Ann Alexander; a stepson, Cameron T. Alexander and several nieces and nephews.
Services were Dec. 3 at the Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home, Dry Ridge. Burial was in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Dry Ridge.
Published in Grant County News on Dec. 5, 2019