Preston Ray Howard, 87, of Corinth, died Friday, May 31, 2019 in Williamstown. He was born Sept. 10, 1931 in Cardinal and was the son of the late Vincent and Clara Andrews Howard.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, a retired forklift operator of the Square D Company in Florence and a member of the Blackmont Baptist Church in Hulen.
On Feb. 27, 1954 he was united in marriage to his wife, Inez Thompson Howard, who preceded him in death on March 24, 2009.
Survivors include his four sons, Thomas (Shirley) Howard of Latonia; Rickey A. (Jodena) Howard of Williamstown; Ronald (Margie) Howard of Cordova and David A. (Kelly) Howard of Minnesota Lake, Minnesota; a daughter, Candace Robin McClanahan of Williamstown; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren; three brothers, Joe Howard of Dry Ridge, Jerry Howard of Williamstown and Jack Howard of Hulen and two sisters, Jewell DeGrado of Phoenix, Arizona and Sharon Powell of Louisville.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. with funeral services being held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at the Blackmont Baptist Church
Burial will be in the Upland Cemetery in Hulen.
Memorials are suggested to the of America or the Blackmont Baptist Church.
