Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Preston Howard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Preston Ray Howard, 87, of Corinth, died Friday, May 31, 2019 in Williamstown. He was born Sept. 10, 1931 in Cardinal and was the son of the late Vincent and Clara Andrews Howard.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, a retired forklift operator of the Square D Company in Florence and a member of the Blackmont Baptist Church in Hulen.

On Feb. 27, 1954 he was united in marriage to his wife, Inez Thompson Howard, who preceded him in death on March 24, 2009.

Survivors include his four sons, Thomas (Shirley) Howard of Latonia; Rickey A. (Jodena) Howard of Williamstown; Ronald (Margie) Howard of Cordova and David A. (Kelly) Howard of Minnesota Lake, Minnesota; a daughter, Candace Robin McClanahan of Williamstown; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren; three brothers, Joe Howard of Dry Ridge, Jerry Howard of Williamstown and Jack Howard of Hulen and two sisters, Jewell DeGrado of Phoenix, Arizona and Sharon Powell of Louisville.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. with funeral services being held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at the Blackmont Baptist Church

Burial will be in the Upland Cemetery in Hulen.

Memorials are suggested to the of America or the Blackmont Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made to



Preston Ray Howard, 87, of Corinth, died Friday, May 31, 2019 in Williamstown. He was born Sept. 10, 1931 in Cardinal and was the son of the late Vincent and Clara Andrews Howard.He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, a retired forklift operator of the Square D Company in Florence and a member of the Blackmont Baptist Church in Hulen.On Feb. 27, 1954 he was united in marriage to his wife, Inez Thompson Howard, who preceded him in death on March 24, 2009.Survivors include his four sons, Thomas (Shirley) Howard of Latonia; Rickey A. (Jodena) Howard of Williamstown; Ronald (Margie) Howard of Cordova and David A. (Kelly) Howard of Minnesota Lake, Minnesota; a daughter, Candace Robin McClanahan of Williamstown; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren; three brothers, Joe Howard of Dry Ridge, Jerry Howard of Williamstown and Jack Howard of Hulen and two sisters, Jewell DeGrado of Phoenix, Arizona and Sharon Powell of Louisville.Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. with funeral services being held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at the Blackmont Baptist ChurchBurial will be in the Upland Cemetery in Hulen.Memorials are suggested to the of America or the Blackmont Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made to www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Grant County News from June 6 to June 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Grant County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.