Ralph Layle Gouge, Sr., 81, of Independence, died Friday, March 20, 2020, after a brief illness.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Ralph Leo and Audrey Gouge of Independence and a brother, Ira Dumont Gouge of Dry Ridge.
Ralph had four children; Sheila Gouge Wade of Richmond, Ralph Jr. and Richard of Taylor Mill and Randy of Erlanger. Eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren also survive.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, services will not be held at this time. One will be announced in the future.
Published in Grant County News on Apr. 2, 2020