Randal Osborne, 80, of Frankfort, died Friday, April 12, 2019 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
He was the son of the late William and Grace Webster Osborne
Survivors include his children, Debbie Osborne of Jonesville, Deanna Osborne of Ft. Myers, Forida, Jeff Osborne of Graefenburg, Randy Osborne of Scottsville and Ronald Osborne of Frankfort; a sister, Lula Faye Osborne Snead; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. with memorial services being held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at McDonald and New Funeral Home in Owenton. A fellowship meal will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church.
Published in Grant County News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019