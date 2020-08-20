Raymond "Harry" Purnell, 83, of Grant County, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Cynthiana.

Mr. Purnell was born Feb. 24, 1937 in Grant County. He was the son of the late Charles Raymond and Leola Middleton Purnell.

Harry was a self-employed farmer. He was preceded in death by seven siblings, Toby Purnell, Jerry Purnell, Vertie Webster, Charles Webster, Annabelle Webster, Mary Louise Purnell and Bill Purnell.

He is survived by a daughter, Nancy Sue Tumey of Cynthiana; two sons, Thomas Wayne Purnell of Jeffersonville and Raymond Scott Purnell of Corbin; a brother, Kinsey Purnell of Crittenden; a sister, Darlene Barnes of Corinth; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home, Dry Ridge. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Williamstown Cemetery.

