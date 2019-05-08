Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Purcell Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



He was born on Aug. 12, 1933 in Lexington and was the son of the late Clarence and Rose Taylor Purcell.

Survivors include his sons, Raymond Purcell and Randall Shawn Purcell, both of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; daughters, Lisa Purcell-Janvier of Henry, Tennessee, Terri Rand (Peter) of Davie, Florida, Sheila Purcell (Roger Gouge) of Cadiz and Denice Lynn Tautges (Bundy) of Brainerd, Minnesota; a brother, Ishmaell Purcell of Dry Ridge; a companion, Norma Smith of Corinth; seven grandchildren, Re'Dawna Jack-son (Will), Dylan Rand, Holly Rand, Samantha Purcell, Donaven Purcell, Olivia Bai-ley and Payton Bailey and a great granddaughter, Emma Jackson.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Leatta Purcell Mercer and a son, David Allen.

He was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed playing pool, painting/drawing wildlife scenery, fishing, hunting and dancing. He was known as Dancing Ray at Williamstown Senior Citizens center, where he would give dance lessons.

He served in the United States Army as a medic in the Korean conflict and Germany. He was the owner/operator of RJ Purcell Trucking and the Outpost Pub in Lauderhill, Florida. He also ran the Williamstown Marina and at one time was the Williamstown Lake Patrol.

Graveside services with military honors were held Friday, May 10, 2019 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown.



