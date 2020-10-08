1/1
Raymond Swathwood
Raymond Swathwood, 68, of Dry Ridge, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Jean Austin.
He is survived by a son, Ray (Crissy) Swathwood, Jr.; brother Tim (Sandy) Austin of South Bend, IN; sister Jane (Gene) Overby of Greenville, GA; sister Pam (Ross) Guffey of Granger, IN and the "love of his life" Debbie, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jaydan, Lacey, Tobias and Isabella, who owned his heart.
Ray was a truck driver who loved his Goldwing, camping, turkey shoots, and being with his family.
There are no services due to Covid per Ray's request as he did not want any friends or family becoming ill due to his funeral.

Published in Grant County News from Oct. 8 to Nov. 7, 2020.
