Service 10:00 AM St. Williams Catholic Church Williamstown , KY

Robert Dameon Flege, 35, formerly of Williamstown, died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at UK Hospital in Lexington.

Dameon was born Nov. 23, 1984.

Dameon was the son of Melissa Flege Barker and the late Mark Anthony Dixon. He is survived by his mother, Missy; his brother, Harlan James Barker (Kara); his sister, Katie Sue Flege and her newborn baby, Isabella and Dameon's one son; Phoenix Ray, all of Munsfordsville. Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Robert David Flege (Beverly) of Florence and Sue Martin Flege of Williamstown; his aunt and uncle; Kathy and Bobby Flege of Williamstown and their children, Kit Marshall, Mary Jo, Nikki, Blain and Jeweli Flege; his uncle, Doug Marshall and many other cousins. He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Ray and Sarah Jane Hurt/Dixon.

Dameon taught himself how to play guitar and has several videos of original material on YouTube under DameonRay. He was a very talented individual. He had many girlfriends and was loved by many girls. He chose to become Catholic, and was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 21 with Mass at St. Williams Catholic Church in Williamstown. Burial will follow in the Williamstown Cemetery. His Celebration of Life will be immediately afterward in the Church Fellowship Hall with fellowship and meal provided by his family and many friends. He will be greatly missed by all.

