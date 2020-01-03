Robert Dwight Vest, 62, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home in London, surrounded by family.
Vest was born April 15, 1957 to John Vest and Silba Vest in Dry Ridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Donna Moss, of Lexington; a brother, John Wayne Vest, of Phoenix and a brother, Vernon Vest, of Crittenden.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Alene Vest; three daughters, Trudy Parker of Winchester, Faith Vest and Hope Vest, both of London; three sisters, Doris Wagner of Crittenden, Arla Carter of Florence and Diane McClane of Erlanger; 10 grandchildren, Taylor, Destiny, Bryson, Brooklyn, Addison, Makala, Elijah, Timmy, Dustin, Tyler, Stephen and Carson and two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Hayden.
Funeral services were held Dec. 31 with burial in the Chestnut Cemetery in London.
Published in Grant County News on Jan. 3, 2020