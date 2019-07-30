Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Wallace. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Triple Crown Country Club 10644 Triple Crown Boulevard Union , KY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Raymond Wallace, 80, of Dry Ridge, departed this life Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1938 in New York and was the son of the late Andrew C. and Bertha Peoples Wallace.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jacqueline Wilson Wallace.

In 1956, he graduated Butler High School, and on a whim, decided to go into pharmacy for graduate school. He was a member of the Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity, having been inducted in April of 1959. He graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 1961.

Three years were spent in the United States Navy as a corpsman pharmacist and in 1964, he founded Grant County Drugs, along with his former partner, Larry Spears.

Grant County Drugs was an early adopter (and the first in Kentucky) to have a fully computerized pharmaceutical records system and one of the first in the state with a drive-through window.

In 1999, Grant County Drugs was recognized by Drug Topics magazine as an "In-dependent Superstar". His son, Jason, later followed him into the business, and by 2009, Grant County Drugs had expanded to three locations within the county.

He served as on the city council and mayor of Dry Ridge. Some of the projects during his tenure were the upgrading of the city's sewer system and water system, the creation of Piddle Park and the building of Locust Ridge.

Survivors include his son, Robert Jason (Tami) Wallace; a daughter, Amber Wallace Howell; brothers, Andrew Wallace and Clifford (Linda) Wallace and granddaughters, Jacqueline Ariel Howell and Olivia Eve Wallace.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Triple Crown Country Club, 10644 Triple Crown Boulevard in Union.

All friends and family are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (





