Ronald Lee Baker Sr
1946 - 2020
Ronald Lee Baker, Sr., 74, of Smyrna, TN, and formerly of Grant County, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Mary Baker; a brother, Steven Baker; a sister, Missy Baker and his faithful wife of 42 years, Judith Ann Baker.
He is survived by sons, Troy and Ron Baker; a daughter, Joanna Lynn Rich; sisters, Pam Israel and Patti Ingram; a brother, Jeff Baker and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, TN, with Pastor Charlie Wright officiating.
Burial was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Grant County News from Nov. 19 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel
NOV
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Chapel
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Memories & Condolences

November 10, 2020
I will certainly miss his smiling face and the wonderful tomatoes. Heaven is blessed to have him. Dottie Sims
dottie sims
Friend
November 10, 2020
Mr. Baker was so kind to everyone. Our condolences to all family members. We appreciated his generosity giving out produce free to everyone. We were neighbors off Valley on Eton Rd.
Anne Polk
Neighbor
November 10, 2020
Ron was a dear lifelong friend & colleague. He was well respected, trusted and honest. He grew the best tomatoes & claimed he never watered them lol. Our family will certainly miss him & his voice of reason & friendship. We share in your sadness & thankful that he touched our lives in such meaningful ways.
Love, Greg & Lynn Baer & family.
Greg & Lynn Baer
November 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. RIP Ronnie
BRENDA EDWARDS-HOWLAND
Friend
November 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Pat,I am in shock. I just talked to him last week.
Eula Arnett
Coworker
November 9, 2020
Iam so glad Ron found love, and happiness if only for just a little while with a very sweet lady Pat Baker is she is know they both were so in love with each other and the Lord .
Linda Beck
Friend
November 9, 2020
Ron was a classmate of mine, class of 1964. So sorry for your loss
Sharon Arnold Loomis
November 9, 2020
Ron was a good man that the Baer family loved.
James Baer
Friend
November 8, 2020
In told shock over this. Ron and Judy were such a beautiful couple and we loved playing golf with them on Wednesday's and Fridays back in the day with Big Daddy's Bunch at Pine Creek. Ron would bring us homegrown tomatoes in the summer. He and Judy always played on the same team and it was so much fun watching Judy out play Ron a lot. !!!!!!!! He would just get so mad !!!
lol Ron was a good friend, golf buddy and he'll be missed. I know he and & Judy are now reunited in Heaven and playing golf together once again. They were an awesome couple and we'll miss them so much !!!!!!!! Love You Both.
Tommy Heflin
November 8, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss. He was a truly caring person and the best neighbor anyone could ever have.
James & Julia Taylor
Neighbor
November 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bill&Betty Ewen
Friend
November 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Doug Abernathy
November 8, 2020
Ron and family. We are sorry for your loss.
Phil & Lory Breckler
Friend
