Ronald Lee Baker, Sr., 74, of Smyrna, TN, and formerly of Grant County, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Mary Baker; a brother, Steven Baker; a sister, Missy Baker and his faithful wife of 42 years, Judith Ann Baker.

He is survived by sons, Troy and Ron Baker; a daughter, Joanna Lynn Rich; sisters, Pam Israel and Patti Ingram; a brother, Jeff Baker and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, TN, with Pastor Charlie Wright officiating.

Burial was at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.



Published in Grant County News from Nov. 19 to Dec. 18, 2020.