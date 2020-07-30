Ronald Lee York, 86, of the Canby Community of Owen County, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence, after a lengthy illness.

Born May 2, 1934 in Cincinnati, he was son to the late Rev. John and Letha Blanche York.

He was a retired grinder for Ford Motor Company in Sharonville. He attended Antioch Church of Christ. He was a member of the UAW Local 861, the NRA, Crittenden/AAA Gun Club and American Trapshooters Association.

He enjoyed traveling across America with his wife and family over the years; he was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapshooter and was known by "Gunsmoke" to friends and former C.B. Radio comrades.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Denny York and Timmy York.

On Oct. 4, 1952, he was united in marriage to his wife, Norma Mullins York.

In addition to his wife of 68 years, he is survived by three sons, Michael York, Mark (Joyce) York and Greg (Lisa) York and a daughter, Gwen (Aaron) Alexander, all of Corinth; a brother, Gene (Margie) York, a sister, Norma (Zemer) Hammond of Corinth and a sister-in-law, Marie York of Crittenden.

He is survived by eight grandchildren, Jessica Robinson, Westley York, Jaime York, Branden York, Adam York, Ethan Alexander, Abbigail Alexander and Clara Alexander, along with nine great-grandchildren, Lexie Robinson, Korbyn York, Landen York, Emma Robinson, Ryn Robinson, Rylee York, Greta York, Presten York and Eva York.

Funeral Services were held at McDaniel Funeral Home, Corinth, with Bro. Devin Hurley officiating.

Burial followed at the York Family Cemetery, located at 680 Canby Road Corinth, KY 41010.

Serving as pallbearers were Westley York, Branden York, Adam York, Ethan Alexander, Korbyn York and Landen York; serving as honorary pallbearer was Chris Robinson.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ronald's memory to Antioch Church of Christ c/o Stanley Funeral Homes P.O. Box 130 Williamstown, KY 41097.

