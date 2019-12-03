Ronnie J. Roland, 74, of Felicity, OH, formerly of Crittenden, KY, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at his residence.
Survivors include his wife, Saundra "June" Roland; two daughters, Rhonda June Fletcher of Middletown, OH and Amy Nicole Stoll of Colerain, OH; four brothers, a sister and six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Stanley Funeral Homes, Crittenden, with Bishop Benjamin Mizukawa officiating.
Burial was in Richwood Presbyterian Cemetery in Union.
Published in Grant County News on Nov. 28, 2019