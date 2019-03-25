Roxie Lozier Milner, 94, of Corinth, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Odes and Irene Beagle Lozier.
Survivors include her five children, Judy Vendler, Diane Carr and Bonnie Eckler, all of Corinth, Odes Milner of Berry and Vicki Greene of Owenton; 14 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28 with an additional vis-itation being held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before funeral services being held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 29 at the Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry, with Melvin Greene officiating.
Interment will be at the Pythian Grove Cemetery in Berry.
Published in Grant County News from Mar. 28 to Apr. 8, 2019