Obituary

Roxie Lozier Milner, 94, of Corinth, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Odes and Irene Beagle Lozier.

Survivors include her five children, Judy Vendler, Diane Carr and Bonnie Eckler, all of Corinth, Odes Milner of Berry and Vicki Greene of Owenton; 14 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28 with an additional vis-itation being held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before funeral services being held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 29 at the Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry, with Melvin Greene officiating.

Interment will be at the Pythian Grove Cemetery in Berry.



Published in Grant County News from Mar. 28 to Apr. 8, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Grant County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close