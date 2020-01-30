Ruth E. Evans, 92, of Williamstown, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Grant County.

She was the daughter of the late James and Lula M. Jump Burnette and wife of the late John Roscoe Evans.

In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was also preceded in death by four siblings; Stella Grubbs, William Updike, Jeff Updike and Phillip Updike.

Surviving is two daughters, Brenda Pettit of Dry Ridge and Barbara Brophy of Williamstown; two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Mary Sue Pyles of Stamping Ground, KY.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown followed by services at 1 p.m.. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Williamstown.



