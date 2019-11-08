Ruth Ellen Sams Lancaster Bodie, 96, died Sept. 16, 2019 in Warsaw.

She was the daughter of the late Samuel Hardin and Ollie Griffith Sams.

She is survived by three sons: Warren "Bud" Lancaster (Sallie) of Dry Ridge, Wayne "Sonny" Lancaster (Vicky) of Burlington, and Sam Lancaster of Walton; a daughter: Joan Eileen Atkins (George) of Mt. Sterling; a brother: Gary Weston Sams of Aurora, IN; and 12 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a great great grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Arla Jean Boryezka and a sister: Alberta Chlanda.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home in Verona. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the New Bethel Cemetery.