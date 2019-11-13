Samuel D. Johnson, 79, of Dry Ridge, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at home.
He was a retired supervisor for Equitable/Duro Bag Manufacturing.
He is survived by his fiancé: Judy Morris, a daughter: Vicky Lynn (John) Locke of Crittenden, KY., sons: Steven D. Johnson of Dry Ridge, KY., Robert D. (Darla) Johnson of Union, KY., David E. Morris of Crittenden, KY., sisters: Mildred Elliott of Warsaw, KY., Sharon Freeman of Florence, KY., brothers: Richard Johnson of Corinth, KY., George W. Johnson of Covington, KY., 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Sam and Della Tipton Johnson, preceded by a son: Samuel David Johnson and preceded by 5 sisters and 4 brothers.
Visitation will be at Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home, Dry Ridge at 11 a.m. with funeral services following at 1 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Burial will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Dry Ridge. Memorials are suggested to the Grant County Animal Shelter.
Published in Grant County News on Nov. 14, 2019