Sandra Kay Moore Emerson,69, of Williamstown, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Annabelle Wright Moore.
Survivors include her husband, Darrell Emerson of Williamstown, a son, Larry Broadwater of Barnesville, Ohio; daughters, Brenda Emerson and Kimberly Rob-erts, both of Williamstown and Jennifer Emerson of Liberty; two grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a brother, Edward Moore of Colquitt, Georgia; a sister, Shirley Wright of Coshocton, Ohio and a sister-in-law, Teresa Tomas of Walton.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services being held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown. Bur-ial will be in the Hill Crest Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 23, 2019