Sandra Emerson

Service Information
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY
41097
(859)-824-3374
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Hill Crest Cemetery
Obituary
Sandra Kay Moore Emerson,69, of Williamstown, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Annabelle Wright Moore.
Survivors include her husband, Darrell Emerson of Williamstown, a son, Larry Broadwater of Barnesville, Ohio; daughters, Brenda Emerson and Kimberly Rob-erts, both of Williamstown and Jennifer Emerson of Liberty; two grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a brother, Edward Moore of Colquitt, Georgia; a sister, Shirley Wright of Coshocton, Ohio and a sister-in-law, Teresa Tomas of Walton.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services being held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown. Bur-ial will be in the Hill Crest Cemetery.

Published in Grant County News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 23, 2019
