Sandy Conley, 61, of Dry Ridge, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her residence.
She was the daughter of Ray and Gladys Oma Danner Ferguson,
Survivors include her husband Steve Conley; a son, Steven P. Conley of Dry Ridge; daugh-ters, Kelly Schult and Linda Conley, both of Dry Ridge; 12 grandchildren; five brothers, George, Danny, Pete, Tommy, and Darrell Ferguson and two sisters, Joyce Ferguson and Charlene Walters.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home in Dry Ridge.
Burial was in the Hill Crest Cemetery in Dry Ridge.
Published in Grant County News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2019