Sharon Louise Herald, 78, of Dry Ridge, died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Glencoe on Jan. 6, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Robert Eugene and Mary Margaret Moulton Houze.

On Feb. 2, 1961, she was united in marriage to Franklin D. Herald; he preceded her in death on July 15, 1983. Above all else, she devoted her life to her fami-ly. Her calling in life was to be a faithful wife and devoted mother, lovingly nurtur-ing her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

While she was just a teenager, she taught Sunday School at Calvary Baptist Church in Latonia. Among her greatest achievements was completing the requirements for her GED in 1996, after many hours of hard work and determination.

Her other loves in life included, birds (of which she had a special collection), watch-ing movies (especially scary ones), "Wheel of Fortune" and soap operas. She found much satisfaction and enjoyment from utilizing her gifts as a great cook and teach-ing others the skills of culinary art.

Her legacy will continue to live on in her sons, Dwayne A. (Cindy) Herald of Bethel, Ohio, Deron E. Herald of Dry Ridge and Philip J. Herald and his finance', Kimber-ly, of Crescent Springs; daughters, Karen L. (Brett) Koester of Union and Angel C. (Mitch) Hall of Verona; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, who affec-tionately called her "Grams".

She was preceded in death by six brothers, Carol, Robert, Donnie, Bill, Thomas and Mike Houze and a sister, Nancy McIntosh.

Funeral services were held April 20 at the Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home in Dry Ridge. She was joined with her late husband, Franklin D. Herald, in Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate.



