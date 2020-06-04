Sharon Lee (Souder) Wainscott, 66, went to be home with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home in Lexington, surrounded by her family.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Mildred (Flynn) Souder.
She was born Jan. 27, 1954 in Covington.
She was united in marriage to her loving husband, Leroy Wainscott on Oct. 17, 1970. As a Licensed Practical Nurse, Sharon spent most of her career caring for pediatric home ventilator patients.
She was a member of Williamstown Baptist Church and throughout her faith journey served as Children's Sunday School teacher, children's choir leader and taught Vacation Bible School. Sharon gave her heart to the Lord as a child and believed fervently in His Saving Grace. She looked for the opportunity to share that truth, including the few days prior to her leaving this Earth.
Sharon never met a stranger and had a gift of conversing with all who had time to do so. Sharon loved fishing, gardening and working on their farm in Williamstown alongside her family.
Sharon leaves behind a devoted husband, Leroy Wainscott; her beloved son, Michael (Carmella) Wainscott of Independence; grandson, Matthew (Jennifer) Wainscott of Williamstown; granddaughter, Brooklyn (Nathan) Hall of Erlanger; sisters, Joyce (Donald) Fogle of Dry Ridge, Cecilia (Freddie) Kells of Milford OH, Janice Hale of Gallatin, TN and Edie Parsons of Lexington; a brother, Terry Souder; brother-in-laws, Dorman (Judy) Wainscott and Donnie (Sandy) Wainscott and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery North, Williamstown in the days to follow.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life to honor and remember Sharon sometime in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=Sharon%20Wainscott" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans. Donations accepted Online, by mail, or call (877) 647-8387. Payable to: DAV - DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=Sharon%20Wainscott" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Special thanks to Baptist Health Lexington and Bluegrass Care Navigators Home Hospice of Lexington for their wonderful care and support during Sharon's final journey here on Earth. Also, thank you to Dr. Sandra Utter for the years of care and genuine concern she gave Sharon over the years. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me All the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord Forever Palm 23:6.
Care Cremation and Funeral Service is entrusted with final care.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Mildred (Flynn) Souder.
She was born Jan. 27, 1954 in Covington.
She was united in marriage to her loving husband, Leroy Wainscott on Oct. 17, 1970. As a Licensed Practical Nurse, Sharon spent most of her career caring for pediatric home ventilator patients.
She was a member of Williamstown Baptist Church and throughout her faith journey served as Children's Sunday School teacher, children's choir leader and taught Vacation Bible School. Sharon gave her heart to the Lord as a child and believed fervently in His Saving Grace. She looked for the opportunity to share that truth, including the few days prior to her leaving this Earth.
Sharon never met a stranger and had a gift of conversing with all who had time to do so. Sharon loved fishing, gardening and working on their farm in Williamstown alongside her family.
Sharon leaves behind a devoted husband, Leroy Wainscott; her beloved son, Michael (Carmella) Wainscott of Independence; grandson, Matthew (Jennifer) Wainscott of Williamstown; granddaughter, Brooklyn (Nathan) Hall of Erlanger; sisters, Joyce (Donald) Fogle of Dry Ridge, Cecilia (Freddie) Kells of Milford OH, Janice Hale of Gallatin, TN and Edie Parsons of Lexington; a brother, Terry Souder; brother-in-laws, Dorman (Judy) Wainscott and Donnie (Sandy) Wainscott and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery North, Williamstown in the days to follow.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life to honor and remember Sharon sometime in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=Sharon%20Wainscott" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans. Donations accepted Online, by mail, or call (877) 647-8387. Payable to: DAV - DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=Sharon%20Wainscott" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Special thanks to Baptist Health Lexington and Bluegrass Care Navigators Home Hospice of Lexington for their wonderful care and support during Sharon's final journey here on Earth. Also, thank you to Dr. Sandra Utter for the years of care and genuine concern she gave Sharon over the years. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me All the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord Forever Palm 23:6.
Care Cremation and Funeral Service is entrusted with final care.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grant County News from Jun. 4 to Jul. 3, 2020.