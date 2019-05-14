Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Beckham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sheila Ann Beckham, 60, of Williamstown, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Grant Center Nursing Home.

She was born May 23, 1958 in Owenton to the late Buford W. Beckham and Emma Jean Sowder Beckham.

In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by a brother, Warren Clayborn Beckham in 1976; an infant sister, Rebecca; a nephew, Christopher Ste-ven Simpson in 1976.

Survivors include a sister, Sandy (Steve) Simpson of Berry; a brother, Denver Beckham of Crittenden; nephews, Scott Simpson of Phoenix, Arizona, Travis (Stephanie) Simpson of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Brian (Ashley) Beckham of Wil-liamstown; nieces, Ann Hughes and Lisa (Jacob) Kaye of Lafayette, California; a great nephew, Chase Simpson; four great nieces, Christen and Sidney Smith, So-phie Simpson and Harper Beckham; an uncle, Richard (Faye) Beckham of Corinth; aunts, Daisy Parsons of Corinth, Viva Dee of Burlington and Joyce (Carter) Palmer of Newark, Delaware and many cousins and friends.

She was loved by all her caretakers and loved the interaction with them. God sent her as a blessing and she enriched all of their lives.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16 with funeral services be-ing held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in William-stown with Rev. Mike Bowen officiating.

Burial will be in the Corinth IOOF Cemetery in Corinth.





Published in Grant County News from May 16 to May 20, 2019

