Sherry Jo Glass, 74, of Williamstown, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence.
Survivors include her sons, Michael L. Glass and Kevin L. Glass, both of Corinth; sis-ters, Willena Pulsfort of Warsaw and Zola Jean Collins of Corinth; five grandchil-dren and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held March 23 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in William-stown.
Burial was in the Hill Crest Cemetery in Dry Ridge.
