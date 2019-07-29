Sherry Koorsen Schenk, 75, of Williamstown, died Thursday, July 17, 2019 in Edgewood.
Survivors include five sons, Michael Horwitz and Ken Barry, both of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Robert Schenk of Williamstown, John Schenk of Washington, D.C. and Steven Schenk of Nashville, Tennessee; daughters, Michelle Schlabach of Fairfield, Ohio and Constance Peterson of Peru, Indiana; 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three brothers, Joseph Koorsen of Avilla, Indiana, Kenneth Koorsen of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Michael Koorsen of Yoder, Indiana; two sisters, Nancy Ilene Beliger of Lewiston, Michigan and Nellie Elizabeth Carlyle of West Carrollton, Ohio.
A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the 6 Acres Bed and Breakfast, 5350 Hamilton Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio, 45224.
