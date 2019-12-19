Shirley Ann Graham Breaden, 81, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Born in Louisville, she was a daughter of the late Clinton and Grace Graham. She was an avid UK fan.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Charles E. Breaden.
She is survived by two daughters, Debra Ann (Mark) Gullett of Lexington and Donna (Barry) Covington of Corinth; a son, Charles Ray Breaden of Corinth; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a brother, James Robert Graham.
Funeral services were held Dec. 12 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St.
Burial was in Lexington Cemetery.
Contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Ste. 900, Arlington, VA, 22202.
Published in Grant County News on Dec. 19, 2019