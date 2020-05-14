Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Dean Wagoner. View Sign Service Information Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home 500 N. Main Williamstown , KY 41097 (859)-824-3374 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Dean Wagoner, 85, of Williamstown, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his residence in Williamstown.

He was the son of the late Carlie Clayton and Leola Tucker Wagoner of Beechmont, Kentucky and was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Freida Woodson Wagoner and sister Barbara Wagoner Kimmel.

Mr. Wagoner married Freida Woodson of Drakesboro, Kentucky, on November 24, 1954. From their union they are survived by two sons, Roger Layne Wagoner (Liz) of Williamstown and David Gerard Wagoner (Katie) of Collegeville, PA; six grandchildren, Justin (Alona), Mariah, Carly (Cory), Meghan, Cailin, Sean and three great-grandchildren, Keyana, Keelan and Laynee.

Shirley Wagoner was a 1953 graduate of Hughes-Kirkpatrick High School in Beechmont, KY and a 1957 graduate of Western Kentucky University, obtaining a B.S. in Agriculture. He received his Masters of Education degree in 1966 and his Rank I certification in Education in 1968. In 2007 Mr. Wagoner participated as an inaugural member of the Century of Spirit centennial graduation celebration at Western Kentucky University, honoring graduates from the WKU class of 1957. Mr. Wagoner was also a member of the Cupola Society at WKU.

Mr. Wagoner taught science and agriculture for 12 years at Hughes-Kirkpatrick High School and was a school administrator at Williamstown Independent Schools from 1970 to his retirement in 1988.

In 2007 Mr. Wagoner received the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky, the commission of The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, for his volunteerism and service to the state of Kentucky.

Following his retirement, he enjoyed 20 years of employment at Eagle Creek Country Club as a grounds keeper and all-around Mr. Fixit. Mr. Wagoner was a member of the Williamstown chapter of Kiwanis, and he and Freida were dedicated members of the Williamstown United Methodist Church, serving in a variety of capacities with dedication and devotion.

A private service will be held Friday, May 15 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown. Burial will be at the Williamstown Cemetery.

Published in Grant County News on May 14, 2020

