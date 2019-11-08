Shirley Ann Willoughby Scroggins, 74, of Williamstown, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Williamstown.
Shirley is survived by her son, Tim (Lisa) Cramer of Dry Ridge; two daughters, Karla (Jackie) Wooten of Dry Ridge, Lynda (Terry) Upton of Jamestown, ND; her sister Darlene Rich of Walton; her brother Alan Willoughby; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Oct. 18 at Elliston Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jackie Wooten officiating.
Burial will follow at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Dry Ridge.
Published in Grant County News on Oct. 17, 2019