Sonja Gail Howell Kinman, of Williamstown, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her residence.
She was the daughter of Peggy Lou Trisler Howell of Williamstown and the late Jack Howell.
She is survived by her husband, Clark Kinman; a son, Jacob Kinman of Williamstown; a daughter, Jordan Toadvine (Justin) of Hinesville, GA; a brother, Jim Howell (Rae Jean) of Dry Ridge; and a sister, Brigitte Kelly of Walton.
She was a retired Headstart Teacher with Williamstown Schools and a member of the Williamstown United Methodist Church. Sonja loved home decorating and restoring furniture. She also enjoyed flower gardening.
Visitation was Sunday, March 8 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown, followed by funeral services. Burial was in the Williamstown Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News on Mar. 12, 2020