Sonja Gail (Howell) Kinman

Service Information
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY
41097
(859)-824-3374
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
View Map
Obituary
Sonja Gail Howell Kinman, of Williamstown, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her residence.
She was the daughter of Peggy Lou Trisler Howell of Williamstown and the late Jack Howell.
She is survived by her husband, Clark Kinman; a son, Jacob Kinman of Williamstown; a daughter, Jordan Toadvine (Justin) of Hinesville, GA; a brother, Jim Howell (Rae Jean) of Dry Ridge; and a sister, Brigitte Kelly of Walton.
She was a retired Headstart Teacher with Williamstown Schools and a member of the Williamstown United Methodist Church. Sonja loved home decorating and restoring furniture. She also enjoyed flower gardening.
Visitation was Sunday, March 8 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown, followed by funeral services. Burial was in the Williamstown Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News on Mar. 12, 2020
