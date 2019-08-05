Steven Pettit

Obituary
Steven Darwin Pettit, 71, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Williamstown.  
He was the son of the late G. M. and Ruby Lee Webster Pettit.
He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade/Delta 223 Company and a retired boiler operator/mechanic for Aristech Acrylics. He was also a lifelong farmer, a substitute bus driver for Williamstown Schools and hauled water for many local residents.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Barbara Ann Purnell Pettit.
Survivors include a son, Craig Steven Pettit (Heather) of Williamstown; two daughters, Carissa Coyle (Daryl) of Ghent and Candee Pettit of Williamstown; two sisters, Mary Ellen Pettit of Dry Ridge and Becky Jackson (Gilbert) of Dry Ridge; a sister-in-law, Brenda Pettit; eight grandchildren, Boston Coyle, Remington Coyle, Winston Coyle, Kerrington Coyle, Brianna Pettit, Colton Pettit, Haylie Campbell and Cheyenne Masserang and five great grandchildren.
He was a member of the Mt. Olivet Church of Christ, VFW and NRA.  
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown. 
Burial was in the Williamstown Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2019
