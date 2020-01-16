Talc Eugene Brewsaugh, 77, of Corinth, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in Edgewood.
He was the son of the late Alton Eugene and Dorothy May Shaw Brewsaugh.
Survivors include one daughter, Toni Lynn Herzog of Crescent Springs and one brother, Jamie Lee Brewsaugh of Palm Bay, Fl.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. followed by burial in the Williamstown Cemetery.
Memorials contributions may be made to the Grant County Animal Shelter or St. Elizabeth Hospice.
Published in Grant County News on Jan. 16, 2020