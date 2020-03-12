Taylor Suezanne Souder, 22, of Dry Ridge, died Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Taylor was born April 8, 1997 in Edgewood, KY.
She was the daughter of Gregory Todd Souder and Jacqueline Sawyers Perkins. She is a 2015 graduate of the Grant County High School where she remains a freshman girls softball coach, and she was employed as a clerk for Check Smart in Dry Ridge.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Tristin Perkins.
Surviving is her daughter, Phoenix Mae Spohn of Dry Ridge; her dad, Greg (Tracy) Souder of Dry Ridge; her mom, Jackie (Jonathan Jackson) Perkins of Crittenden; step-mother, Sherri Souder of Florence; five brothers, Tylor Souder of Crittenden, Tanner Souder of Dry Ridge, Conner Souder of Florence, Bryson Souder of Florence, and Bobby Perkins of Crittenden; paternal grandfather, Roger Souder of Crittenden; paternal-grandmother, Jenna Pelfrey and paternal grandfather Sandy Mahan of Dry Ridge and maternal grandmother, Thelma Hundley of Florence.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown with funeral services at 2 p.m. with burial following in the Williamstown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Taylor Souder Memorial Fund, c/o Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 130, Williamstown KY 41097.
Published in Grant County News on Mar. 12, 2020